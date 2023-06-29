Jung Kook (BTS) announces single track ‘Seven’

Jung Kook is the next member of BTS to have his solo work exposed worldwide. On Friday, July 14, almost exactly one year after J-Hope released his solo album ‘Jack in the Box’, Jung Kook’s first digital single will be released. song title, SevenThere is a signal to the rest of the group members.

It’s been over a year since the seven members of BTS announced that they would be focusing on their solo work and that their work as BTS would temporarily move to the background. It later became clear that this had to do with the compulsory military service that all members of the group would perform. BTS’ “break” has already resulted in four full-length albums and dozens of singles and collaborations. Next in line will be Jung Kook’s digital single.

Seven

Jung Kook was actually the first member of BTS to release a solo song last year following the announcement of the group’s so-called hiatus. then it was about numbers left and right, a collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth. In the fall of 2022, Jung Kook was also responsible for the World Cup song the dreamers,

And now the youngest member of BTS is back with a single. the title of the song was Seven, which is clearly a reference to BTS. The group has seven members and last year all of them got ‘7’ tattooed as a symbol of their endless friendship and connection. This is what we came to know in BIGHIT MUSIC’s official announcement Seven becomes a summer number “that will make you feel the full extent of Jung Kook’s charm”. It promises to be a major summer hit as BIGHIT MUSIC concludes: “We hope so Seven Will take your summer fun to the next level.”

Seven Will be visible on Friday 14 July 2023 at 6 am Belgium time.