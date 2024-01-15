Jungkook in Grand Central Station, Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 campaign placed under authenticity sign

Global pop icon Jungkook, the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein jeans and underwear, is back in the spotlight with his magnetic presence and effortless style for the brand’s Spring 2024 campaign. Shot by renowned photographer Mert Alas, the campaign takes place in the iconic Grand Central Station New YorkWhere Jung Kook embodies the youthful energy and timeless appeal of the brand.

The campaign highlights highlights from the collection spring 2024, effortlessly blending wardrobe staples with a modern twist. Classic straight fit jeans from the ’90s harken back to the golden age of denim, while oversized monogram T-shirts exude a casual essential with a tonal version of Calvin Klein’s iconic logo. The collection aims to bring unique style to everyday items while reflecting the authenticity of the brand for the new generation.

This isn’t Jungkook’s first foray into the world of Calvin Klein. Last November, she wowed the audience wearing the brand’s minimalist denim shirt and slim jeans during a performance in Times Square. Today, he occupies a central position in Grand Central and is cementing his position as a global fashion icon.

popularity of jungkook Transcends boundaries. As a member of the group BTS, one of the world’s biggest K-pop sensations, he has mesmerized audiences with his music and style. His association with Calvin Klein solidifies his position as a cultural influencer and connects with fans around the world.

Jungkook’s message will be broadcast on social channels Calvin Klein Throughout the week, promoting messages of empowerment and confidence. This multi-faceted approach highlights the brand’s commitment to celebrating unique voices and perspectives, strengthening its connection with the new generation.

Following closely on the heels of Kendall Jenner and Jeremy Allen White’s successful campaigns, Jungkook’s collaboration adds a new layer to the diverse Calvin Klein story for Spring 2024. Each chapter of the campaign highlights distinct talents, united through the thread of authenticity and trust. Through the brand’s DNA.

