Junji Ito Fortnite Haunted House Released In Creative Mode

The horror of Junji Ito arrives on the island. The creative team Neighbor Metaverse Studios put together a Junji Ito Fortnite virtual attraction for Netflix. The streaming giant is using it to promote its Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime series fans of Fortnite, Junji Ito, or both, can visit the in-game map and play five custom maps inspired by the stories covered in the manga and anime.

Check out a trailer for the attraction below.

the junji ito Fortnite The attraction sees players in various skins running through the custom spaces, which include a rain-lashed haunted house, a dilapidated school, and an urban scene. The maps are inspired by the stories. Hanging Balloons, Tomie Photograph, Tombstone Town, Headless SculptureY Soichi’s lapdog. He Junji Ito Maniac The series also adapts the stories, although the anime does not involve Fortnite In any way, shape or form.

The scenarios were created by Neighbor Metaverse Studios, a firm that specializes in using FortniteFreeform creative mode to create custom spaces for clients. In this case, the client is Netflix. The spaces include highly complex architecture, as well as custom game modes and mechanics. Other pieces created by Neighbor are a recreation of the Shibuya crossing and a fantasy-themed “Mirrorland Metaverse.”

Interested players can visit the Junji Ito Fortnite space by adding the island code to your playlist from this page, then launching it from the Discover tab in the game lobby.

Fortnite is available on Android devices, iOS devices, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre streams on Netflix.