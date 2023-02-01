Junji Ito’s house of terror comes to Fortnite in its new creative mode

Epic Games brings all the horror of Junji Ito to Fortnite inside the new creative mode “Junji Ito Maniac Haunted House” (9800-8851-4190).

After storming television screens with Japanese Tales of The Macabre, the genius of japanese horror has inspired his own room of horror created by Neighbor Metaverse Studios and that also serves to promote the new Netflix series.

More than a map, it is a small island themed on the Netflix series. Typical of the game, we can expect some challenges against the clock, puzzles and other surprises; only as a personal seal of Junji Ito Maniac Haunted House, this time we will be able to experience the game within five scenarios inspired by some of Junji Ito’s most famous stories:

hanging balloons

Tomie’s Photography

Tombstone Town

Headless Sculpture

Soichi’s Lapdog)

These and more stories can be seen in the new series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre, which is available on Netflix from January 19, 2023.

Would you like to see this collaboration in Fortnite Junji Ito? For his part, Fortnite is available for free for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices

***

