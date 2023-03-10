Junkrat and Cassidy will be balanced in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Overwatch 2’s third season is now two weeks old, and while it will be the sequel’s first season without a new hero, the developers have outlined changes to particular members of the existing roster that are in the works.

Specifically, Junkrat and Cassidy, who are currently top priorities when it comes to balancing all Overwatch heroes.

Several Blizzard developers answered questions about what’s to come in Overwatch 2 during a recent AMA. Alec Dawson, the game’s lead hero designer, answered questions about who will balance next, starting with Cassidy and detailing what the team is trying to do.

Referencing the hero’s flashbang grenade, which was replaced with a magnetic one for the sequel, Dawson explained that the goal with Cassidy is to “bring back more synergy.”

As for Junkrat, while Dawson admits the hero’s win rate has dropped since his last nerf, the next step will be to reduce the size of his grenade’s hitbox when it bounces off a wall.

The goal is to prevent Junkrat’s main web from simply throwing grenades around corners over and over again. As for when Junkrat and Cassidy will be reworked, there is currently no timeline for the changes as multiple teams need to work on them.

Overwatch 2 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can read our review by following this link.