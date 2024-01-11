Jurgen Damm received a call from ‘Bicho’ to confirm the renewal with Atlético de San Luis

The 31-year-old forward arrived at the club last semester and showed his value as a catalyst for the Potosí team.

atlético de san luis And Jurgen Dam He renewed his contract until 2025, the Potosí team reported through a short message on social networks accompanied by a video, which shows an alleged call between the 31-year-old Mexican forward and ‘worm,

from America, Jurgen Dam arrived at atlético de san luis Play as a free player opening 2023 And, although he started only three times during the tournament, he played a crucial role as a catalyst by appearing 14 times from the bench, totaling one goal and three assists, giving him the board’s full confidence that he would be able to play his part later on. Can pick up. going to. Of John Murillo till Atlas,

Damm celebrates CR7 style in the play-in. imago7

“The rumors are true and’worm‘Confirmed, we have just renewed Jurgen Dam By 2025,” he wrote atlético de san luis On X, formerly on Twitter.

included in the video Jurgen DamThe international with Mexico and also played for Atlanta United, Tigres, Pachuca and Tecos, answers an imaginary phone call’worm‘, in which he talks and congratulates for the renewal atlético de san luis,

Potosíno by 2025! The rumors are true and the bug has confirmed it, we have just updated it @jurgendammar25 Up to 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣. Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeek.#with almapotosina #ReEvolutionADSL pic.twitter.com/bITSe9HNlr – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) 12 January 2024

,Jurgenyour brother greets youworm, He told me that today was a very important day for the ‘Mexican Runner’. Remember you have to wash your face, look very pretty and go to Lastras. Remember that you have to enjoy more Saint Louis By 2025. Wish you a good day, may everything go brilliantly in this renewal. Remember to be the most beautiful; We both are handsome, but we can’t be more handsome than him.worm”, expresses the voice generated by artificial intelligence.

In recent months, the trend of sending audio or making videos with a striker-like voice on social networks has increased. Cristiano RonaldoSurname ‘worm‘, through free messages of up to twelve seconds, generated by artificial intelligence after the user has typed the text they want to play.