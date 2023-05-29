Just before the finish line, two more wives pass out in ‘Special Forces’

The end of the ride for Ann Waiters (42) and Steven Lorris (54) in ‘Special Forces: Who Dare Wins’. The ex-basketball champion and neurologist was sent away by the officials in a penalty kick. This leaves the BV team four behind.

On day four of Special Forces training, the grueling Devil’s Run was on the agenda: a physical assignment that required well-known recruits to repeatedly throw heavy objects into a moving truck. Despite warnings from the coaches, Ann Vetters decided to participate anyway with her broken knee. This broke his heart.

Judo champion Dirk van Tichelt, the strongest of the pack, shot himself red to spare both Vetters and Steven Lloris, who also had a tough time. something that was not well received by the operators. “The strongest that goes out almost to two people with medical problems is dangerous,” it sounded. An emotional Chef Blom decides to send the waiters and lorries home. Congratulations, yes. “You showed you have the character and want to keep going. But that doesn’t mean you have the right mindset.”

Lloris was particularly incensed after his elimination. “I was angry, I didn’t expect this. But I’m also happy because it was instructive. I’m a scientist, and here it really is science comes from experience, The waiters accepted the decision more readily. “It’s a pity, my mission was to complete the training. But I understand you have to be fit enough not to jeopardize the mission.

It was a blow to the rest of the team. and look straight ahead. “I fear what’s to come,” says Koen Vetters. Together with Laura Tesoro, Davy Parmentier and Dirk van Tichelt, he will also face the final two days of training and the final episode of the season.

