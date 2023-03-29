‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder comments on fans’ campaign to bring the “Snyderverse” to Netflix

It’s been two years since the movie ‘Justice League by Zack Snyder‘ was released on HBO Max. Despite such a long time, some fans are asking for the story to continue.

In an interview with Film Junkee, Zack Snyder talked about the fan campaign for the “snyderverse” is sold to Netflix.

“Oddly enough, my influence over these things is so small. It would be awesome to have any kind of control over this franchise, but it’s not my job. It’s above me,” she stated.

It is worth remembering that the snyder cut in ‘Justice League’ was only possible after the director’s fan base Zack Snyder teamed up to promote the campaign #releasethesnydercut. Unfortunately, the universe created by the filmmaker was closed after the release of the feature in 2021.

DC’s new boss, James Gunnreplied a fan on Twitter who posted the hashtag #sellsnyderversetonenetflix.

“I have to say, this has to be the craziest hashtag I’ve ever seen. 1) Netflix has shown no interest (although we’ve discussed other things) and 2) Zack has shown no interest and seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and yes, we’ve talked too).” he stated.

On social media, thousands of people have joined the movement in recent months.

“My turn: I’m doing EVERYTHING, AT ANY COST, to see the arc that started 9 years ago be PROPERLY completed. It matters little to me whether it’s ‘possible’ or not, as long as we talk, we never stop asking, nor will we give up hope.”

“How do you move forward from that? Nothing and I mean nothing will ever come close.”

“Earn all the money that Warner Bros Discovery is refusing, Netflix.”

“If James Gunn It is David Zaslav don’t want the Warner Bros Discovery make money and generate revenue, that’s their fault. But at least do the honorable thing and let Zack Snyder finish your arc and vision by selling your idea to

The Netflix.”

“It’s a dream, but it happened once.”

“I will support 100% the snyderverse on any platform/studio that makes it possible. To where zack goes, I will follow him.”

“If you see this tweet, share it with #sellsnyderversetonetflix.”

“Can you imagine the possibilities?”

So, are you in favor of the campaign or do you think the Snyderverse has no turning back?

Meanwhile, remember the trailer for ‘Justice League by Zack Snyder‘, which is available at HBO Max:

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from a threat of massive proportions. catastrophic. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face their own demons from the past before they can finally form an unprecedented league of heroes. However, it may be too late for Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) to save the planet from villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their evil plans.

