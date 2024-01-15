Justice refuses to dismiss complaint filed by three former dancers against the star

In September, the American singer filed a document in court seeking to dismiss the complaint filed by three former employees for harassment.

Lizzo’s legal battle continues. According to reports, Los Angeles courts on Friday rejected the singer’s request to dismiss the harassment complaint against her, which was filed by three of her former dancers. Board,

Ariana Davis, 24, Crystal Williams, 26, and Noel Rodriguez, 25, three world tour dancers special tourIn mid-August Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and the dancing troupe director Shirlene Quigley.

There are three girls in one informed of “Sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability-related discrimination, assault and kidnapping, among other things”, his law firm indicated in a press release obtained by AFP.

They specifically blame the interpreter Specific To force them to touch the stripper, to scare them, or to make them feel guilty about their weight. According to him, Sharleen Quigley tried to impose her Christian religion on him. Two dancers were fired during the tour. The third went away on his own.

Some charges were dismissed but the complaint was upheld

In response to this complaint, singer Lizzo filed a document in a Los Angeles court last September in which she sought to have the charges dismissed outright, justifying the claim by approximately thirty points.

Interpreter of about that time Specifically, it argued that the three dancers “ignored and/or approved” the actions they complained about and that Lizzo’s decisions on the tour were made “in good faith and for good reasons.”

Lizzo also assured that all decisions regarding the dancers’ employment were made “for legitimate reasons, unrelated to any discrimination”.

But American Justice gave this decision on Friday. If some allegations were dismissed — such as testimony according to which Lizzo made fatphobic remarks against a dancer — the Los Angeles court decided that the rest of the complaint could be subject to legal proceedings and trial, details Board,

Additionally, Lizzo is also the subject of another complaint filed by the singer’s former colleague, fashion designer Asha Daniels, who has accused her of moral and sexual harassment.