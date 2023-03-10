Justin and Hailey Bieber fans dominate the internet with pregnancy theory

Theory and evidence that Hailey Bieber was pregnant with Justin Bieber took over the networks at dawn

This Wednesday, 9, Twitter users took over social networks with a theory that the Canadian singer Justin bieber (29) and American actress Hailey Baldwin Bieber (26) would supposedly be pregnant! The term ‘Baby Bieber’ became one of the most talked about at dawn, with Internet users freaking out about the possibility of the couple being a father.

Rumors began to emerge due to the singer’s 29th birthday party, which took place on March 1. The decoration of the celebration and the looks of the guests seemed to be an indication, since Justin was wearing a blue cap, usually used because he thought that a future child would be a boy, while Hailey had pink bows in her hair, indicating that she would believe that she would be the mother of a girl.

In another image that is circulating on social networks, the Canadian singer would have appeared wearing an alleged brooch, with the phrase ‘Team Girl’, or ‘Team Girl’, in free translation, with a bow. Fans even used another photo of the artist with the sweatshirt to try to “prove” that it was really him.





Justin’s birthday party: He in the blue cap,

Hailey in Pink Lace.

Supposed footage.

Guests posting photos where a “team girl” is supposedly leaked BABY BIEBER FINALLY COMES HERE pic.twitter.com/21ElMB3088 — jéssssssssssssss (@kenjikishimxto) March 9, 2023





FUCKING PEOPLE THAT STOPPED GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZoCz924Qwy — kau (@_buzztin) March 9, 2023

The beef between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

It all started when Kylie Jenner (25) was accused of “throwing a shade” amid news that the actress and singer has surpassed her as the most followed woman on Instagram. Bieber’s wife ended up entering the indirect festival and appeared in a video call with Kim Kardashian’s sister. In the pictures, the two focus the cameras on their eyebrows. After the repercussions, Kylie tried to explain the publication: “No teasing towards Selena. And I haven’t seen her eyebrow posts! You guys are creating something out of nothing. That’s silly.”

After the interaction of the models, Selena reignited the controversy. On TikTok, the singer commented on an old video, from 2017, in which Hailey appears at an award, naming Taylor Swift (33) as the winner of one of the categories. In the images, the model looks like few friends when seeing the result of the award.

“I’m sorry, my best friend is and remains one of the best in the business”, wrote Selena. With the thousands of speculations on the web, that the publication would be a pinprick in Hailey, which generated even more buzz among Internet users, who do not miss anything.