Justin Bieber and Hailey give all the hints that they are ‘pregnant’. Understand

Admin 2 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 88 Views

the fans of Justin bieber are completely freaked out after discovering the possibility that the singer is expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The rumors started after the singer’s 29th birthday, which happened on March 1st. Internet users analyzed the decor and look of the guests and understood that everything could be a sign of a possible pregnancy.

Read more: Justin Bieber interviews his wife for Vogue magazine

Justin was wearing a blue hat, because he thought the child would be a boy, while Hailey wore pink bows in her hair, hoping that she would have a daughter.

In addition, an image is circulating on social networks in which Justin would have used a pin with the phrase ”Team Girl” (Team girl).

CONTROVERSIAL SOUVENIR

the fans of Selena Gomez are convinced that the souvenir that Justin Bieber gave at his birthday party has to do with the singer and the end of her relationship with him. According to sources from the website TMZ, Justin, who turned 29 on March 1, presented his friends with a lighter that had the following engraved phrase on it: “I am very grateful that I did not end up with what I thought I wanted”.

Read more: Justin Bieber cancels the remainder of the Justice World Tour concerts

The reason some think he’s referring to Gomez is because the two dated for several years on and off.

On Twitter, some users commented: “Admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao (Laughing My Fucking Ass Off, something like ‘laughing my ass off’) Selena really lives in her mind without paying rent”, pinned a user.

Another agreed: “It’s so weird… it’s been years Justin has been married to Hailey and still thinking about Selena… he’s right where Selena left him lmao”

“Hailey should be in charge of party favors,” laughed another.

However, other followers defended the singer: “How do people not realize that he is just being grateful for the life he has and that he did not end up with the kind of life he thought he wanted?”.

“I don’t think this is about Selena… I think this is about life,” commented another fan.

“Even though he didn’t mean it, he knew it would be interpreted that way,” poked someone else.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!

Pedro Pilon

Even before starting his career, he was already an avid consumer of entertainment news. He started working in the social media area, but it didn’t take long to migrate to a newsroom. He worked at Pais & Filhos magazine and soon after migrated to OFuxico, where he revealed himself to have a profound knowledge of subjects related to pop culture, television, series, reality shows, cinema, shows and entertainment in general.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Percy Jackson”: Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens will be Zeus and Poseidon in the Disney+ series

This Thursday (26), Disney+ confirmed Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens as interpreters of the gods …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved