Justin Bieber and Hailey give all the hints that they are ‘pregnant’. Understand

the fans of Justin bieber are completely freaked out after discovering the possibility that the singer is expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The rumors started after the singer’s 29th birthday, which happened on March 1st. Internet users analyzed the decor and look of the guests and understood that everything could be a sign of a possible pregnancy.

Justin was wearing a blue hat, because he thought the child would be a boy, while Hailey wore pink bows in her hair, hoping that she would have a daughter.

In addition, an image is circulating on social networks in which Justin would have used a pin with the phrase ”Team Girl” (Team girl).

Justin’s birthday party: He in the blue cap,

Hailey in Pink Lace.

Supposed footage.

Guests posting photos where a “team girl” is supposedly leaked BABY BIEBER FINALLY COMES HERE pic.twitter.com/21ElMB3088— jess loves zustin (@kenjikishimxto) March 9, 2023

the baby bieber conspiracy, the day it’s announced I’m going to go into ecstasy, I accepted the idea that he’s already among us (in hailey’s belly) because I believe in what suits me pic.twitter.com/rir92pCtqg— ` (@rudystesudo) March 9, 2023

CONTROVERSIAL SOUVENIR

the fans of Selena Gomez are convinced that the souvenir that Justin Bieber gave at his birthday party has to do with the singer and the end of her relationship with him. According to sources from the website TMZ, Justin, who turned 29 on March 1, presented his friends with a lighter that had the following engraved phrase on it: “I am very grateful that I did not end up with what I thought I wanted”.

The reason some think he’s referring to Gomez is because the two dated for several years on and off.

On Twitter, some users commented: “Admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao (Laughing My Fucking Ass Off, something like ‘laughing my ass off’) Selena really lives in her mind without paying rent”, pinned a user.

Another agreed: “It’s so weird… it’s been years Justin has been married to Hailey and still thinking about Selena… he’s right where Selena left him lmao”

“Hailey should be in charge of party favors,” laughed another.

However, other followers defended the singer: “How do people not realize that he is just being grateful for the life he has and that he did not end up with the kind of life he thought he wanted?”.

“I don’t think this is about Selena… I think this is about life,” commented another fan.

“Even though he didn’t mean it, he knew it would be interpreted that way,” poked someone else.

At Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday party, he gifted a souvenir to attendees bearing the words: “I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/FFdtLwWyN3— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 5, 2023

