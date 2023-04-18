Justin Bieber comes to Frank Ocean’s defense after Coachella: “deeply moved”

The first show of Frank Ocean after a six-year hiatus it didn’t go quite as fans imagined. According to reports in the North American media, the singer made a confused presentation when leading the Sunday of the first weekend of Coachella festival, which takes place in Indio, California. Despite the unsatisfactory show, Justin bieber wrote a message full of praise to his colleague on social networks.

READ MORE:

According to the owner of the disc “Justice“, Frank Ocean moved him “deeply”. Bieber wrote: “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s performance at Coachella. His art is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to continue and improve as an artist. He continues to raise the bar and gave me a night I will never forget! Thank you Fran.”

read more

Advertising









Advertising

Bieber’s sweet words were dissonant in relation to the comments about Ocean’s presentation – who even asked for his show at the coachella was not broadcast on YouTube from the festival. He appeared on stage an hour late and left before singing big hits. Videos circulating on social media show the artist sitting in a kind of studio set up especially for the show, with dancers walking in circles.

Ocean’s team confirmed to billboard that the singer suffered an unspecified injury on the ankle during rehearsals for Coachella the week before the event. He would have demanded, at the last minute, the demolition of an ice rink planned on the stage, built for the show, informs the American publication.