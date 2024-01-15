Justin Bieber: His sister-in-law Alaya Baldwin was arrested by the police, the reason is surprising

The Bieber-Baldwin family celebrated Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday this Friday, March 1, but there is undoubtedly less happy news come to celebrate the festival, If the singer was spending quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber, who was recently a member of his family law enforcement problems American and was accused assault and battery, On Saturday, February 24, Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested by police for a strange reason. The 31-year-old actress was reportedly partying at a bar started a fight With security members. And to top it all, the young woman allegedly threw them used sanitary protection to take revenge.

So, all the customers of Club Elan, a bar in Savannah, Georgia, witnessed this scene. According to a police report received by media PeopleJustin Bieber’s sister-in-law allegedly tried to enter an employee’s bathroom. Two bouncers showed her the way to a public toilet, Alaia Baldwin “Would have been aggressive.”, Before being taken out, the influencer will also be taken outpulled hair and kicked In the private parts of two security members. According to the report, the creator’s elder sister rhode skin must have used the toilet again “Throwing out and changing your tampon” before throwing the latter at one of the bartenders. While she initially denied the allegations, Alaia Baldwin eventually fully admitted the facts self defense advocacy,

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber balance

Hailey Baldwin, a die-hard Justin Bieber fan, managed to keep it in her pocket one day. while he was alive tumultuous love story With Selena Gomez, after six years, the Canadian singer finally tried his luck with niece by Alec Baldwin, Despite rumors putting the couple in danger, Justin Bieber announced on his Instagram account: “Hailey is logical and structured, which is what I need. Now I have someone to spend the rest of my life with. It is so beneficial for my mental health, my heart and my soul. , propelled to the forefront at only 13 years old, Justin Bieber is facing fragile mental health and increasing suicidal thoughts. Hailey and Justin Bieber, married since 2018, are now completely in love. Today the couple even says that they are ready to have their first child, In fact, while Justin had announced that he was ready to become a father in 2021, the model confirmed his words during an interview wjs magazine 2022 indicates that they will try to have a child “In the next two years”, Here we are!

