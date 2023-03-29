Decision is being analyzed after Justin Bieber sells his music catalogue; understand!

Justin bieber is considering early retirement! According to information released by Radar Online last Monday, the 27th, the 29-year-old American artist would be considering the possibility of ending his musical career after selling his musical catalog for US$ 200 million, a value that in Brazilian currency is equivalent to more than 1 billion reais at the current exchange rate.

The sale of their EPs, studio albums and singles was carried out in January 2023 to the musical arm of the North American investment group Blackstone Inc, where Bieber has assigned all rights and future income from all of its music releases.

Justin hasn’t been comfortable with the world for a while now, fame is a burden for him,” an anonymous source tells Radar Online. “Even his therapist has told him he should put his career on hold if what he does today is making him unhappy,” he said.

Still in the article, another source who claims to be close to the singer, said that Bieber’s desire is to get out of the spotlight and enjoy the ‘anonymous’ life alongside his wife, the model and influencer. Hailey Bieber:

Justin believes that pressure from the music industry is not good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy her money.”

It is worth remembering that last year, justin was promoting his world tour ‘Justice World Tour’, which ended with only 49 of the 132 scheduled shows due to health problems and exhaustion, as recalled by the Terra portal.

Until the publication of this news, Justin bieber did not comment on the statements published by Radar Online.

More about Justin Bieber

Starting a professional career in 2009, Justin bieber accumulated more than a decade of career where he became the owner of hits like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Yummy’ and many others.

The artist’s most recent release was the album ‘Justice’, released in 2021, responsible for saving one of the biggest hits of that year: ‘Peaches’ (feat. Daniel Caesar It is giveon). Remember the clip!