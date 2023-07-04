Justin Bieber Lost a Bizarre Amount of Crypto Investment

NFT market is not doing well. Monthly trading volumes in the sector have been hitting new lows every month since February. This is clear from the figures on The Block. NFT values ​​are also continuously falling and investors are feeling it. Justin Bieber is like that too.

Bieber’s NFT Adventure

Last year Superstar Bieber bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT for a whopping $1.3 million. At present only a part of it is left. The value of the NFT in question is currently around $59,000, a drop of 95 percent.

Justin Bieber Spent Over $1.3 Million On This NFT Last Year It is currently priced at $59,000 pic.twitter.com/LwdNkLyRZU — Dexerto (@Dexerto) 3 July 2023

It is doubtful whether it will really give him sleepless nights. The singer’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. Doubt too Some Regarding whether Bieber actually paid a dime for the NFTs. It is not uncommon for projects to give away NFTs to celebrities as part of their marketing strategy.

NFTs are extremely volatile. Maybe even a degree more volatile than crypto. It’s quite possible that Bieber will one day see his $1.3 million purchase price again, but for now he and many other NFT investors will have to sit on the blisters.

NFTs remain popular

Falling prices in the NFT world does not mean that NFTs have reached their peak. We are still seeing many projects being launched and more and more large companies incorporating NFTs. For example, last month it was announced that fashion giant Louis Vuitton would be entering the world of NFTs with exclusive collectibles.

Last month, Nike also hinted at an NFT collaboration with the popular game Fortnite. But only companies do not take this step. You may also have heard of former President Donald Trump’s NFT collection. It was also announced this week that his wife, Melania, would also be launching an NFT collection.

Due to the launch of new projects, we are seeing trading volumes in NFTs slowly pick up again, but the market capitalization is still lagging behind.