Justin Bieber planning to retire at 29

According to a source from Radar Online, the singer “believes that the pressure from the music industry is not good for him”

After selling his music catalog for S$200 million, Justin bieber would be planning an early retirement, aged 29. According to Radar Online, a source close to the singer revealed that the possibility of retirement is related to mental health problems.

“Justin hasn’t been comfortable with the world for a while now, fame is a burden to him,” said the source. “Even his therapist has already told him that he should put his career aside if what he does today is making him unhappy”he stated.

Another insider also linked to the singer said that the music industry is not good for Bieber. “Justin believes that pressure from the music industry is not good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey (wife) and enjoy his money.”











So far, Justin has yet to comment on the rumors of retirement. However, it is worth remembering that the star ended his world tour, the Justice World Tour, last year, after 49 performances of an expected series of 132 shows. The reason for the cancellations would have been “health problems and exhaustion”.