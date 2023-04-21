Justin Bieber reportedly begged Selena Gomez to defend his wife

Since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up permanently in 2018, many fans of the couple have started to attack Hailey Bieber. Well, recently this intrigue has surfaced and it seems that the Canadian had to beg his ex to defend his current wife. The information is from Radas Online.

Selena doesn’t love Hailey, but she still cares about Justin – who begged her to make people believe they all made amends,” the source said. “It’s not just for Hailey’s sake, but for him!” Advertising Unable to load ad “Justin is worried that he and Hailey have become the most unpopular couple in Hollywood and is scared that when — and if — he can get back together, his fans won’t be there anymore.”revealed the insider.

Thus, according to the information, it was Justin’s request that made Selena speak out on Instagram. “Justin has never been this sad and Selena sees it”he said. “She’s doing this for him. She couldn’t care less about Hailey!”

In the statement made in March, Selena said she does not support threats and attacks from her fans. “Hailey Bieber came to me to let me know that she has been receiving death threats and a lot of hate mail”she wrote in an Instagram story.