Justin Bieber’s father tweeted (and deleted) after the furore

Drama seems to follow Justin Bieber wherever he goes. If his wife isn’t bothered by his ex-girlfriend’s fans, something must be wrong with her father. Jeremy Bieber, as the 48-year-old Canadian is called, made homophobic comments on Twitter earlier this week.

He posted a picture of a rainbow flag on the social media platform. It read: ‘This month, don’t forget to thank a heterosexual person for being there.’ Two days earlier, he posted another message saying that “families should be celebrated.” “You know why we are all here. The things that this generation glorifies are unbelievable,” he added later.

Criticism

The message certainly wasn’t received well by Twitter users. They collectively attack the pop star’s father. One person writes, “No one thanks flop nepo dad, bye.” Others tell him that as an adult he depends on his son’s success.

The offending message has since been removed. Justin has not (yet) responded to the uproar that has been created.

