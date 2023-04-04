Justin Bieber’s wife sends message to mother-in-law for special reason

Hailey Bieber decided to declare himself to Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, with a happy birthday message. The model shared an emotional message on social media after her mother-in-law turned 48. “Happy Birthday Mother-in-law,” the Rhode Beauty founder wrote in her Instagram Stories this Sunday (April 2). “I love you!”.

Alongside the birthday message, Hailey posted a photo that Pattie had previously shared of the two of them together. And if the photo looked familiar, it’s because Pattie had used the same photo to celebrate Hailey’s 26th birthday in November. “Happy birthday @haileybieber”wrote Pattie at the time. “I can’t wait to see what God has in store for you ahead. May this year be filled with good surprises and lots of love. Your strength and kindness are inspiring. So grateful you were born! I love you lots”.

Of course, this birthday message doesn’t mark the first time Pattie has shown love to Hailey on her social media. In 2019, Pattie shared a photo of herself, Justin, Hailey and Hailey’s parents, Kennya Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin, out and about together. She captioned the moment: “I love my family”.