Justin Timberlake evades deep issues on his next album; know details

Justin Timberlake is ready for a new era and its next album it’s very final. Five years since his last musical project, the singer wants his listener to dance a lot. This was confirmed by the iconic music producer himself. Timbaland.

In an interview with Variety, the musician said that all the songs sound great. “Now it’s up to him to plan how he’s going and wants to launch. For an artist of his caliber, everything needs to be well lined up. But it’s ready and it will leave”, he explained.

Known for hits like “SexyBack” and “Cry Me a River”, Timberlake tasted the bitter taste of flop with “Man On The Woods”, released in 2018, but which did not reach the success of his previous works. According to Timbaland, the as-yet-untitled new project is Justin’s return to form.

What to expect?

And the sonority? The American was inspired by the acclaimed “FutureSex/LoveSounds” and wants his fans to “dance, dance and dance”. So, don’t expect depth. “Nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us: without overthinking it, the lyrics aren’t that deep, it’s head bobbing and dancing music”, explained Timbaland to the publication.

“A music it’s a young sport and you should keep it fun – fun and young. We’ve both experienced a lot of life, but you can’t think too much about it, you have to bring the 13, 18 year old again, you know? Otherwise, you can enter the old stage quickly. (Laughter) That’s just the world we live in.”

For the singer’s sixth album, Timbaland said the duo took time to make sure they were being authentic and true to the art. So when songs came out that were “too complicated”, they chose tracks that could be more like “FutureSex part two”.

Last album was poorly received

As for the mixed response to “Man of the Woods” — which wrapped American folk vibes into songs like the country funk “Supplies” and country pop “Say Something” with the country singer Chris Stapleton — Timbaland stated that the LP was part of a “brand” that JT wanted to leave at the time.

So, as a friend of Justin, Timbaland explained that he tried to help make the best album they could together. “I think it’s some kind of album autobiography‘I’m from Memphis, I came from nothing, this is how I used to live my life down south’” he said of the “Man” theme. The producer ended by saying that Justin took what he needed from his chest, “now it’s back to the essence”.

