Justin Timberlake has appearance judged in award clip and criticism sparks war on networks | celebrities

An appearance by Justin Timberlake in a video at the iHeart Radio Music Awards is making waves – all because of the 42-year-old singer and actor’s looks.

The former ‘N Sync member was included in a video montage the awards made to honor Taylor Swift. “I think the way she writes music for a core of what you would call her fan base — she doesn’t speak to them, she kind of speaks for them,” Timberlake reflected in the clip, which also includes testimonials from Dolly Parton, Jonathan Van Ness, Simone Biles, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and other celebrities (see below).

It didn’t take long for the singer’s face to become a subject on Twitter, with several netizens criticizing him in an ageist way. “Wow, the last 10 years have been tough on him,” said one user of the social network. “Aged like milk,” said another internet user.

“Anyone know if Justin Timberlake aged 42 badly or had bad plastic surgery? I’m 48 and I’ve aged significantly in the last five years, but I look 37.5 times better than he does.”

These negative comments, in turn, generated revolt on the social network. Journalist Richard Collings was one of the people to defend the ‘The Social Network’ actor: “The comment about Justin Timberlake underscores how ageism remains a huge problem. right. And how can you expect people to take you seriously on issues like racism, sexism and homophobia? It’s all connected”.

Writer Konrad Juengling agreed: “Well noted. Criticizing someone’s appearance for simply existing and aging (as we all do) is sad. There really is no need for anyone to go out of their way to be mean.”

Another netizen said: “I see a lot of people saying that Justin Timberlake ‘is bad’, but in reality, he is aging like any other human being. And he is aging exceptionally without filters, editing or surgery! You guys need to grow up and accept this, he doesn’t look 25 anymore, but he still looks amazing!”

Justin Timberlake has not commented on this online discussion.

The former Disney star has found himself at the center of two major controversies in recent years after the internet reviewed his behavior towards Janet Jackson (whose breast he accidentally exposed at the 2004 Super Bowl) and Britney Spears (with whom he ended a relationship in 2002). Netizens felt that Timberlake should have defended the two artists as they received a barrage of sexist criticism in the early 2000s – Janet was accused of purposefully showing her breast at the football event and Britney was accused of cheating on Timberlake during their relationship.

With that, Justin Timberlake made a public apology in 2021. ′′ I’m sorry for the moments in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, when I said too much or didn’t say what I should (…) I’d like to apologize especially Britney Spears and Janet Jackson individually because I like and respect those women and I know I failed.”

