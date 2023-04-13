Photo: Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / @justintimberlake Justin Timberlake’s new album is here

After a hiatus of five years without releasing a new album

the pop star Justin Timberlake is very close to ending this wait. At least that’s what the renowned producer confirms. Timbaland who spoke about the singer’s new work to the magazine Variety

“We just finished and everything looks great. Now it’s really up to him how and when he envisions that happening, but it’s done and it’s coming. (The sound) is fun, it’s like “FutureSex/LoveSounds”, but nothing too heavy, just

giving you what you expect from us”

started Timbaland

About the content of the new album by Timberlake

spoke about its conception: “Music is a youth sport – sure, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you’ve got to bring the 13-year-old back again, you know? We had songs that were maybe too complicated, so we said we wanted it to feel like a ‘FutureSex’ part two, so we made songs that would fit that.”

he said Timbaland

The last album released by Justin Timberlake he was man on the woods in February 2, 2018 for the Sony Music

via RCA Records

. This work stood out for the singles Filthy, Supplies

It is say something

.