Justin Timberlake’s new album is ready, confirms Timbaland

It’s coming! It is since 2018 that Justin Timberlake does not release a new album, however, that wait is about to end. That’s because none other than Timbalandone of the biggest producers of today, confirmed in an interview with Variety that the new voice project for “Mirrors” is ready.

Justin Timberlake It is Timbaland are responsible for countless successes and have worked together since the beginning of the solo career of the voice behind “Can’t Stop The Feeling”. And for his new album, the successor to “Man of the Woods”, launched in 2018, the partnership was also renewed. It is worth noting that the producer collects hits alongside artists such as Rihanna, Madonna, Drake, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z and much more.

Ready to receive the trophy “Pioneer Award” at the second annual event of Varietywhich will take place this Thursday, April 13, after the creation of the beatclub – a project for music creators- and for producing with great artists, Timbaland granted an interview and in addition to talking about his career, he confirmed that Justin Timberlake’s fifth studio album is ready.

“We just finished and everything looks great. Now it’s really up to him how and when he envisions that happening, but it’s done and it’s coming. (The sound) is fun, it’s like “FutureSex/LoveSounds”, but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us. Music is a youth sport – sure, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you’ve got to bring the 13-year-old back again, you know? We had songs that were maybe too complicated, so we said we wanted it to feel like “FutureSex” part two, so we made songs that would fit that.”, declared the producer.

It is worth mentioning that the pop star’s last album, “Man of the Woods”was released in 2018 and brought the singles “Filthy”, “Supplies”, “Say Something”, as well as the eponymous track. Since then, justin has been releasing and working on one-off songs and collaborations with other artists.

