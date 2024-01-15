Justin Verlander talks recovery with Houston

To achieve their aspirations of being contenders for world Series, Houston Astros Every piece of it needs to perform as expected. One of his main strengths in pitching is being an experienced right-hander. Justin Verlander,

verlanderDespite being 40 years old, he is the main wing of Siderelas and his performance has a huge impact on the team’s final result. So far, his preparation is a little behind expectations due to some inconveniences, but it is still too early to define whether he will have problems to start the regular season.

Justin Verlander spoke to the press about the problems he faced in his preparation





In the statements made by you Justin Verlander To Brian McTaggartThe Houston Astros beat reporter for MLB admitted he is a few weeks behind schedule with his preparation.

,I had a small problem in the beginning which resolved itself, but I have to be very careful how I proceed. I feel like my body doesn’t respond as well at 40 as it did at 25., Verlander began by saying.

,I’ve always been someone who can pick up the ball and start throwing it, luckily. This time it was not so easy, so I had to slow down a bit. I always like to relax as much as possible, but my schedule is always busy. Due to busy schedule, I got a little behind on slowing things down a bit» Stellar pitcher concludes.

Justin Verlander He arrived from the New York Mets at the trade deadline of the last tournament. His contract is for two years and he signed it with the Mets last winter.

That contract includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025 that activates if Verlander pitches 140 innings this season. If the Mets option him they will pay half that amount.