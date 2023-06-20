Jutse Plassen is equipped with a bird’s skin: more than 180 species have already been seen (Lier)

A bird hide was inaugurated on Saturday evening in the Jutse Plassen provincial floodplain in Koningshuicat (Lier). The Huitenars advocate expansion of territory.

Bird’s Hide has a green roof and pier and brings nature lovers through the reeds to the edge of the open water. The hut is constructed so that it is always above the highest water level even when the floodplain is flooded. More than 180 different bird species have already been spotted at Jutse Plassen, including wood monkeys and rare species such as the purple heron.

A jetty takes you to the bird’s skin. , © Chris Van Rompe

Thierry Suttens. , © Chris Van Rompe

“From the new birdwatching hut, known as ‘Jute’s hut’ and built on the observation peninsula of Jutse Plassen, you have a whispering view of the birds of the reeds, the bank and the open water. By Naturpont de Villevalle The managed nature reserve is not only for ornithologists, but also for hikers and young people and families with children who want to discover nature,” says Alderman of Nature Thierry Suetens (Open Vld.).

“Jutse Plassen is an important, green space for many Huiketnars. They come there for a walk or jog or they consciously seek peace and nature. In addition, the residents are seeking recognition as a nature reserve, so that the Jutse Plassen domain will certainly be protected in the future. (CVR)

Mark Vermeulen (Naturpont) and Deputy Jan de Hess look at the birds from the bird’s eye view. , © Chris Van Rompe