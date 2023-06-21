K-pop group TXT officially announces collaboration with Jonas Brothers

It’s official. K-pop group TomorrowXTogether (TXT) will be collaborating with the Jonas Brothers. The two boy bands continue their collaboration, do it like thisReleased on Friday, July 7, 2023. In recent days, some hints have already been dropped for a possible collaboration between the South Korean and American boy band, so this news isn’t a complete surprise to fans.

In recent years, more and more Western artists have been working with K-pop groups. For example, BTS has already collaborated with Halsey, Nicky Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay, BLACKPINK has songs with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, and (G)I-DLE has collaborated with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. have cooperated. The next crossover between Western and K-pop music will now be between the Jonas Brothers and TXT.

teaser

Over the past few days, both TXT and the Jonas Brothers have been teasing the collaboration on social media. It all started with a photo shared by TXT. The photo was very similar to the cover of the Jonas Brothers’ album ‘Happiness Begins’. Along with the photo, TXT wrote “let’s go together, Of course, this refers to their full stage name TOMORROW X TOGETHER, but it’s also the first line of the song. One who sucks From Jonas Brothers.

The photo was also liked on Twitter by the youngest Jonas brother, Nick, and reposted on Instagram from the Jonas Brothers’ official account.

do it like this

TXT announced last week that they will be releasing a digital single next month. The title and exact release date of that single remained a secret at the time. But now we know the details of the song. the title reads like this do it like this and will be released on Friday, July 7, 2023. Plus, we now also get confirmation that this is indeed a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

TXT also promptly shared a photo with the Jonas Brothers. Furthermore, he revealed that this was one of the many selfies he took with the eight of them. The Jonas Brothers have already shared a video of the entire company.