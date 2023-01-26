K0nfig will replace Hampus in Ninjas in Pajamas

New chaotic news about the rosters of CS:GO and again from Ninjas in Pajamas. Luck is not on the side of the Swedish ninjas who they will not have hampus Poser for the rest of the spring. In the absence of Hampus, Ninjas in Pajamas announces the arrival of Kristian Wienecke «k0nfig” as their stand in. The Danish rifler will be the fifth ninja during the next tournaments, debuting in the IEM Katowice. Ninjas in Pajamas He continues in the bad streak with his quintets and it will be his turn to have a patch in his ranks again.

Despite the fact that the first tournament of 2023 is not over yet, CS: GO is already a chaos of quintets. After the absence of Håvard Nygaard «rain” in FaZe Clanis NiP who loses a player. While Hampus’ loss may seem less ‘significant’ than the Norwegian from FaZe, Hampus won’t be back anytime soon. The same Swedish player has echoed the news to comment that need to step aside to regain strength. Ninjas in Pajamas has confirmed that the Swedish player will be absent for all spring seasonso it takes a k0nfig as a substitute. The Danish player finds a team after several substitutions and attempts at them. K0nfig will have a golden opportunity in Ninjas in Pajamas, which has a powerful quintet to fight for titles.

K0nfig will debut with Ninjas in Pajamas at IEM Katowice

Golden opportunity and debut in a major tournament, K0nfig will wear the NiP shirt at IEM Katowice. The great premiere of the Danish together with the Swedish organization will be the February 1st against MiBr in it play-in of the tournament in Poland. While it’s sad news that NiP didn’t manage to keep their full quintet, the hype to see k0nfig again is high. The former Astralis player has missed quite a few CS:GO tournaments after his departure of the Danish organization. So this opportunity will be key for him as well as for NiP who can take advantage of k0nfig’s potential to obtain good results.

With the departure of Hampus and the arrival of K0nfig, NiP will have a quintet with an international core. The Swedish organization will face a spring season and possibly the first major of the year with the following roster: