Kaia Gerber gives us a golden blonde hair transformation

bought about three years ago today kai gerber At-home bleach kit for drastic hair changes (side note: please don’t try this at home) – after all, we were in lockdown. now (and post-natural brunette gap), the model brings back her inner blonde Golden hourhair color For the summer of 2023. However, this time, she’s letting the pros take the reins… *collective sigh of relief*.

Kaia shared on her Instagram story last weekend Golden hourThe selfie in question. And we’re not talking about the state of the sun, but her freshly dyed, shiny hair.

kaia gerber treats us blonde Golden hourhair change

Kaia discusses her new hair color and says that the mastermind behind the look is Matt Rage.

As seen, Matt lightened Kaia’s hair for warmer weather and although it’s not a dramatic black-to-blonde change, the hue screams honey blonde sun-kissed hair goals, She definitely jumped a few levels on the hair color chart. This fresh, natural mix of mocha colored roots and a lighter shade towards the ends looks amazingly natural.

Kaia isn’t the only star to refresh her hair this season. Kendall Jenner And Dakota Johnson both have experimented with the golden color and yet Camila Cabello Her heart is hot for the emotion phase inside of her, you know what I always say: three times’s a charm.

So what are you waiting for? Book a hair dye appointment today.

