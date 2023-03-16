Kaiser praises Upset after joining Team Vitality

Team Vitality kicked off the Spring Split 2023 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) at a high level. The French club did not lose any of the three games it played and, far from it, it showed unique quality. The arrival of Elias Lipp «upset» has served the organization to take a big leap in quality. Although Matúš Jakubčík «Neon» He did not offer a bad face, Upset is made of a different material.

During his stay at Fnatic He has already shown that he is capable of anything.. Despite not winning the title with the British organization, he did have the opportunity to show the world that he was not that “cold chest” and that he could carry games without any problem. His new teammate, Norman Kaiser, spoke about this «kaiser«, support of Team Vitality, in an interview with Blix.gg.

Kaiser praises Upset, his new partner in Team Vitality

As Kaiser explained, Upset is much more vocal than Neon was at the time., something that has helped the level of the team take off once and for all. Kaiser stated that his relationship with Neon was quite good, but that their playing quality suffered as neither was overly vocal. «Instead Upset does not stop talking. He plans everything that needs to be done, he communicates what happens with the waves and how he wants to leave them, he always wants to improve“, he claimed.

Looking ahead to this year 2023, Team Vitality took over the services of two Asian players for its starting squad. Zhou Yang Bo”Bo» and Kyeong Gyu-tae «photon» joined this roster. However, his level of English is not very high, so having someone of Upset’s caliber who always knows what to do is a considerable help for both of them.

This will relieve Perkz of the pressure of having to keep an eye on the entire map and make the decisions himself. calls. Kaiser is clear that Upset has finally filled the gap that the French organization had and that caused them to fail in winter. «I think this is what was missing during the last Winter Split. We are ready“, ended the support German.

Team Vitality will be back on the attack this weekend, taking on SK Gamingthe other team that owns a 3-0, G2 Esports and Astralis. We will see if they are able to continue this streak, they lift the trophy of this spring season and get a spot for the next Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023).

