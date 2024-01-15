Kaitlyn Dever mourns mother’s death from breast cancer

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the death of her mother, Kathy, who she called her “best friend,” from breast cancer.





On Wednesday, the 27-year-old ticket to heaven The actress shared old pictures of her mother on Instagram, writing about remembering her late mother.





“My mother. My life. My everything. I don’t even have the words,” Dever wrote. “I will never say anything that will match the gifts you have given me in my life, the limitless joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.”





“Your love was everywhere,” she continued. “It was having coffee with you in the morning and shopping at the real thing, it was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was lying on your bed watching Seinfeld with you and while you It was hearing your infectious laugh reciting each line from memory, it was making fun of each other, it was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you. Anyone would be so lucky it was going places with you because it didn’t matter where we were…we were having fun and laughing.”













Tea book smart The actress said that her mother’s love was “like sunshine, giving me warmth when I needed it most and making me smile whenever I was sad.”





“You were everyone’s favorite. You’re my favorite,” Dever wrote. “Dearest in the world. I would be broken without you forever and I don’t know how I’ll move on.”





The Emmy nominee shared that she will have the support of her father and siblings Maddie and Jen.





“Because of you, we will always have each other to lean on. You were the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for,” Dever wrote. “Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am always, forever grateful for the special time we spent with you, dear mom…it will never be enough.”





He said, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world.” “You make everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh, how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever and ever, mom.”





Kaitlyn Denver/Instagram





Back in 2020, Dever wrote on Instagram about her mother “battling Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer for 10 years now.” The star shared that Kathy was diagnosed at age 39 and “every day since then has been a terrible battle.”





“Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days he has a positive appointment and then it’s a good day,” she wrote at the time. “Every day is different and we spend it together as a family.”





Tea Incredible The actress called her mother “the strongest woman I know and every day I am grateful for the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years.”





Kaitlyn Denver/Instagram





She said at the time, “Cancer is so unbearably scary. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease, but I know what it’s like to watch someone you love go through pain. My heart goes out to anyone facing the burden of cancer. Let’s get tested and encourage those we love to get tested, too.”





Dever’s sister Maddie also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram on Wednesday, saying, “For fighting so hard to be here with us on this earth, for giving me my sisters and my dad, and for being the most beautiful person inside. Thank you.” I will never know this. I love you very much.”