Kaitlyn Dever posts touching tribute to mom after tragic passing

Kaitlyn Dever’s mother tragically passed away last week. The Booksmart actress posted an emotional tribute to him.

Caitlin Dever’s post

“My mama. My life. My everything. I don’t even have the words,” her post began. “I will never say anything that will explain the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, your Will never be equal to the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.

“Your love was everywhere. It was having coffee with you in the morning and doing actual shopping, it was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt, of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was lying on your bed watching Seinfeld with you and watching each other as you memorized. It was hearing your infectious laugh as we were reciting the lines, it was making fun of each other, it was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that anyone could love. Lucky you, it was happening places with you because it didn’t matter where we were.. we were having fun and laughing,” she said.

Her post continued as she described her mother as her “favorite” and “sweetest” person in the world. Dever concluded by listing what she would miss.

Dever added, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world.” “You made everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh, how I love you. Loving you is such a great gift. I love you forever, mom. “

Kaitlyn Dever first gained notoriety for her roles in Bad Teacher, The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12, and Justified. He starred in films such as Beautiful Boy, Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen, Ticket to Paradise, Rosaline, and No One Will Save You. Dever also starred in Dopesick and will star as Abby in The Last of Us season 2.