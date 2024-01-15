Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in season 2

The much-awaited second season of the last of us Almost a year after its first release finally delivers some news. And to top it off, the series has revealed the face of a very important character from the second video game: Abby.

the last of us Used to be One of the biggest series boxes of 2023So much so that fans are eagerly waiting for season 2. But they will have to wait for a long time as production has been halted for several months. Due to writers strikeWhich created an uproar across the Atlantic last year.

Now finished, production on Season 2 can resume and updates can be provided. This is how HBO, the channel that broadcasts the series, announced it. Kaitlyn Dever was supposed to play Abby Continuing the adventures of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal). A very important character in video games the last of us part ii,

Abby will avenge her skin in Season 2 the last of us

© Sony Interactive Entertainment

Abby is a central figure in the second part of the video game. He is a soldier who tries in every way. Finding Joel for Revenge, And to find out the reasons, we’ll obviously have to wait for Season 2 the last of us, or play another part on the console. And Kaitlin Dever was chosen to play this character.

At the age of 27, the American actress already has a stellar career. He got great roles in popular series, including Justified, Incredible or recently ImpotentBut also on the big screen kingdom of grace Or ticket to heaven,

At this time, no release date is planned for Season 2 the last of us, The only information we know about it is that according to series co-creator Craig Mazin it should have 4 seasons.