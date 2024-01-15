Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2

Why exactly was Kaitlyn Dever being cast in the role of Abby? the last of us Season 2 such a big deal? Read on to find out.

the last of us It crushed, shattered, and stole our hearts when it premiered on HBO in early 2023. But when the show introduced it to a wider audience, fans of the original game, which released in 2013, already knew what we were in for. Of course, that didn’t mean we weren’t emotional after watching the show.

Just like we all knew what the first season was going to be like, fans also know what’s going to happen in season 2. So when it was announced that Kaitlyn Dever had been cast in the role of Abby for the show’s second season, fans got excited. Excited—and a little scared.

Why exactly is the casting of Kaitlyn Dever so important, and who is Abby?

(Hero Image: Naughty Dog)

Kaitlyn Dever will play a key character, Abby the last of us season 2

Kaitlyn Dever has been engaged for a long time the last of us Even before the live-action adaptation was greenlit. American actress who started acting at a young age has starred in TV shows modern Family And last Man Standing like other movies too book smart And ticket to heaven, Fans of the game took note of him and labeled him a great choice for Ellie, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was their top choice for Joel.

Apparently, the makers of the show decided to go another route. But soon after the first season concluded, Dever came back into the conversation, this time as Abby, a character in the game’s sequel. Rumors swirled for months, but only two days ago it was officially announced that she would be joining the cast.

But who really is Abby?

people who have played the last of us part ii Everything about Abby is already known, but for those who have just watched the show, it’s hard to talk about her without revealing what will happen in Season 2. What can be said is that she plays an important role in the upcoming season. If the second season picks up at the same time as the game’s sequel, a few years will have passed since we last saw Joel and Ellie. Although the two never met Abby, she shares a relationship with him that will be the driving force of why she does what she does.

Obviously, it’s difficult to reveal anything about the character without spoiling season 2. But if you’re one of those people who doesn’t care about perishables, then read on.

spoiler ALERT! Why does AB have such an important role? the last of us season 2

Last chance to avoid Season 2 spoilers! you’ve been warned,

still here? Okay then.

It’s really simple why Abby is important: She kills Joel.

who played TLOU 2 He’ll never forget the heartbreaking scene that occurs less than an hour into the game where Abby brutally kills Joel in front of Ellie. It was annoying in the game. This will definitely be soul crushing on the show.

The game faced criticism because for half of its play, players actually had to control Abby. In fact, I was one of the people who didn’t like that creative choice, but it might have played out differently on the show. The purpose behind this was to show the never-ending chain of violence. Abby kills Joel because Joel brutally killed her father, the doctor who Joel shot when he saved Ellie from fireflies. The second game followed Ellie’s quest for revenge, and it’s follow-up to the second season (showrunner Craig Mazin has stated that the entirety of the second game would not fit into a second season) will probably do the same.

But the reason for putting the players in Abby’s shoes is to show that she’s not just some killer. The players’ hatred towards him ran deep and maybe that’s why we hated playing with him. But the developers wanted to show that she also had a life, family and friends, and in their view, Joel and Ellie were murderers. Perhaps this would be better achieved in a different medium.

the last of us season 2 release date

The second season is scheduled to premiere in 2025. Right now, fans of the show are praising the casting and also calling on others to respect Kaitlyn Dever because of Abby’s reaction when the second game was released. It got so bad that Abby’s mo-cap and voice actress Laura Bailey received threats.

Just like the first season, we are once again in for an emotional crush. Thank God we got a year to prepare.

This article was first published Lifestyle Asia Bangkok