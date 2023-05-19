KAMIKO PC game latest version free download
KAMIKO about this game
KAMIKO is a game style centered around proven Japanese Shinto ideals.
Each stage has numerous torii (gates) sealed with magic. Find a way to break all the seals and reach the stage boss.
Another fun and smooth authentic made via indie video game SKIPMORE.
