Kaminski Group arrives in KV Kortrijk with ambitions: “Our project also includes a vision for the city” (Kortrijk)

The American investment group Kaminsky visited KV Kortrijk today. The group bought KVK from Vincent Tan for approximately fifteen million euros, not including bonuses. “What we have to do here in Kortrijk is to secure our talent and raise the quality of the team.”

In 2015, Malaysian Vincent Tan, who at that time already owned Cardiff City and FK Sarajevo, bought KV Kortrijk for an amount of around five million euros. Tan is known as an investor and entrepreneur. In his native country, he handled the Malaysian division of fast food chain McDonald’s. He also owns the gambling company Sports Toto and in addition, Tan founded the Berjaya Group, a Southeast Asian company that owns several golf courses, holiday resorts, casinos and schools. Now he is selling the club to an American investor for around fifteen million euros excluding bonuses. The deal with Burnley was never completed.

Ken Chu, Managing Director of KV Kortrijk, was the first to address the press. “I would like to congratulate Maciek Kaminski and his family. I have been fortunate to have been associated with this club with Vincent for the past seven years and I would like to express my appreciation to the staff, our supporters and our sponsors. I am sure Maciek and “His family will do well. He has a passion for this great game and we are all excited to see what he can do for the club and his community.”

The new strong man at KV Kortrijk. , © Belga

Tough competition

“We know the Belgian league is a tough competition,” said Kaminski’s men. “So what we have to do here at Kortijk is to secure our talent and raise the quality of the team. This is the goal. We are excited to be here. Our vision as owners is clear: We want to make fans proud. As owners, it is our job to drive success so that the city continues to thrive. We are only at the beginning of this adventure. This project not only expresses a vision for Kortrijk. This includes a vision for a city, but also for all of Belgian football and the diversity of families that make up and surround the city. That is why we have always tried to invest wisely.”

Josef Akpala led the first training at KV Kortrijk. , © VDB

Kaminsky who?

Maciek Kaminski, an American born in Poland, manages Kaminski Group funds and is an important voice in the stock market. His company is based in Minnesota and wants to build a European club network. In addition to the acquisition of KVK, talks were already underway with Greek First Division club Panetolikos, and last year they were linked with the acquisition of English Everton. The group also sat across the table from Atlético Madrid.