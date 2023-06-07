Kandahar movie review with Gerard Butler on MoviePulp

Kandahar ****

Directed by: Rick Roman Waugh (Greenland, Snitch, Felon)

With Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel, Ali Fazal, Olivia-Mae Barrett, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Kouklani, Ross Berkeley Simpson, …

Playtime: 119′

Check it out if you liked Angel Has Fallen and The Old Man.



Story: In Kandahar, we follow Tom Harris, a CIA agent whose mission in Afghanistan is exposed. Accompanied by his translator, he is to go to an extraction point in Kandahar, while several men are assigned to track him…

Our verdict: Early followers of MoviePulp.be, which has been active since 2007, know that both Kenneth and I have a soft spot for better action heroes movies. If 90’s kids Are we a product of our childhood years filled with action movies featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal and Bruce Willis, but with the advent of 1996’s The Rock, a new The actor entered the visual image, Nicolas Cage, who had to compete against the superhero empires of Marvel and DC Comics with their action heroes replete with spandex and tight suits. Since then, there has been some movement in the genre: there is a French influence from directors like Luc Besson, Pierre Morel. Olivier Megaton, Jaime Collet-Serra and Jean-François Richet. Few women have been given opportunities in this genre, such as Jennifer Garner (Alias, Peppermint), Salma Hayek (Everly, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), and Zoe Saldana (Columbiana). And no *cough* Jennifer Lawrence (Hunger Games) is not one of them in our eyes. Among the men was Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Liam Neeson, Liam Neeson and Liam Neeson, as well as an appearance by Gerard Butler. With Greenland and his Has Fallen films, the latter has a Scottish character in the lead. sang pure Cage has been pushed into the background and continues its triumphant march this week in Belgian cinemas with Kandahar.

Well, luckily Kandahar isn’t a new plane and finally brings some change to the case. Like The Green Zone, director Rick Roman Waugh takes things a bit slow during editing, so curiosity Well made and Kandahar has become more than just another action film by Butler. This gives Kandahar the opportunity to work on the characterization of various characters in the War in Afghanistan such as interpreters, mercenaries, warlords, etc. Opportunities that Navid Negban takes with open arms, but also Travis Fimmel and Ali Fazal. In a way, Kandahar is an extension of Strong Old Man with Jeff Bridges, but just a tad bit edgier that makes the heart pound faster. Well done, another action movie that pays off! With a play time of around 2 hours you would say that Kandahar is a bit much, but nothing could be further from the truth. At no point did we find the action film too long or boring.

In short, Kandahar goes after The Old Man and shows once again that Gerard Butler is the new Nicolas Cage of his time. See it in cinemas in Belgium!

