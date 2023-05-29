Kangaroo McLean Eliminated In BNXT Play-Offs: “It Will Stop Someday”

No quarterfinals in the BNXT play-offs for Kangoeroes Mechelen. After the first leg (93–71), the Manblazers also lost the return leg 73–83 at home. And that immediately means the end of the season for Kangaroo McClain. “Once the story is over, but of course I am proud of my selection,” said coach Christophe Michels.

Kangaroo McClain clearly missed the punch to unpack with the remont, probably too injured for it. “Limburg United deserved and rightly deserved the win. I wish them lots of success against Groningen and I think they can still achieve something in these BNXT play-offs. The campaign is over for us now It’s done and I’m satisfied”, said Coach Michaels. “We confirm our great story from last season. You must also remember that we lost MVP Brian Fobbs to a groin injury early in the season. Well we have a replacement in Jordan Harris. This didn’t happen after Larry Thomas left for budgetary reasons. Not a shame, but an observation.

“We finished third in the competition and our European debut (which was eliminated in the first round of the FIBA ​​Europe Cup, ed.) was also impressive. We beat French Cholet at home as well. They still Played the European final. We were eliminated very early in the Belgian Cup.”

Kangaroo McLean can now begin preparations for the 2023-2024 season. Which is starting from the weekend of 22 September. The week before, there is already an assignment in the Belgian Cup. So probably the preparation has to start in the beginning of August. Belgians Domien Loubry, Wayne Mukubu, Jonas Fortes and Matthias Palinks are still under contract. 19-year-old Maxime Bilolo will be signed next season with a double license and in conjunction with second division club Guço Lier. Talented Joppe Mennes (Oostend) and maybe even Jo van Bugenhout leave Kangaroos Mechelen. Godwin Tshimanga is also leaving for Brussels.

The Belgian Kangaroo is the core for Mechelen for next season as well as for the whole. That’s why you have to focus on the foreigners in homework. A Lithuanian reinforcement is said to be already on the way. Complemented with some strong Americans, it should look for confirmation next season, and already in the third year of coach Christophe Michels, and maybe even a step up.