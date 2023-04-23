Kanye and Kim’s daughter North West participates in dance challenge during Katy Perry concert

Katy Perry hosted an on-stage dance competition for her Firework Foundation, and Kim Kardashian supported North West from the front row.

Katy Perry called some kids to perform during his residency at shows in Las Vegas. Furthermore, kim kardashian It is north west were in attendance, with other superstars like sia It is paris hilton also featured on the show. Not only that, but North actually got on stage and entered a competition to benefit her Firework Foundation. Of course, she brought her friends along to dance as well and have a great time with the crowd.

West and Perry spoke for a brief moment onstage before prom. In fact, that’s when north west asked Katy Perry if she could bring her friends to the event. Regardless, the “Roar” singer said she’s a huge fan of North’s TikTok account and said she wanted her to show her dancing to the whole world.

So Perry asked the 9-year-old what she wants to be when she grows up. north west, equally wisely and innocently, replied “Everything”. What is more, kim kardashian was moved to the front row to see her daughter on stage. Everyone cheered for her, and it was another sweet family moment for West and Kim.

In related news, north west dream of spending the day with the rapper came true ice spice. The rapper and North teamed up and shared a video of themselves, as well as some friends, singing along to “Boy’s a Liar Pt. two.” In addition to Spice uploading the video to social media, kim kardashian and West’s joint TikTok account @kimandnorth also shared.

Check out the Instagram and Instagram posts below. twitter: