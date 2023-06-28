Kanye West accused of anti-Semitism again: “He made these statements to hurt me” | celebrities

celebritiesKanye ‘Ye’ West (46) has once again been accused of anti-Semitism. This time by his former business partner, Alex Klein. In a new BBC documentary ‘The Trouble with Kanye’, he talks about his experience with the controversial rapper. “Kanye made these statements with the expectation of hurting me.”

Alex Klein worked with the rapper for a long time on the album ‘Donda 2’. An experience that doesn’t make the artist’s former business partner happy. In a BBC documentary, he testifies about some of Yeh’s anti-Semitic statements. “Kanye was furious. He said, “I want to kill you” and “You’re just like all the other Jews”, almost enjoying how aggressive he could be,” he recalls. made statements. I asked him, “Do you really think that the Jews are working together to stop you?” He replied adamantly yes.”

On ‘The Trouble With Kanye’ host Mobeen Azhar also visits Cornerstone Christian Church in California. This is a church the controversial rapper frequents. While visiting the basilica, the presenter meets Mark, a homeless man living in his car. The man in question claims that Kanye asked him to be his campaign manager for the 2024 presidential election. Mark also says that the cast regularly visits the venue where far-right Nick Fuentes holds political rallies.

All new allegations against Yeh have been passed on to the artist by the BBC. Kanye hasn’t responded yet.

love for hitler

Last year Kanye was infuriated several times for his anti-Semitic statements. For example, in a shocking interview with Tucker Carlson on the American channel Fox News, he said that “Jews secretly control all wealth” and scattered various conspiracy theories. The American also believes that Jews “control the media” and “want to portray him as the abuser.” But his provocative statements went much further than that. Fox News later stated that they strategically edited the interview to protect the public from Yeh’s anti-Semitic comments. Something similar happened during an interview with ‘TMZ’ in 2018, in which he expressed his love for Adolf Hitler. Kanye said at the time, “I love Hitler, I love Nazis.” There too, violent reactions were quelled.

But Kanye immediately made it clear that he would not allow himself to be censored. For example, he decided to share his extreme views through social media himself. “I’m getting a little sleep tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going to do Death Con 3 (referring to the video game ‘Defcon 3’) on the Jewish people… The funny thing is, I actually Can’t do that anti-Semitism because black people are actually Jews. You try to play a game with me and blacken the face of anyone who goes against your agenda,” then it seemed.

