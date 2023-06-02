Kanye West accused of assault in phone case | Show

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been charged with assault, assault and negligence over an altercation with a photographer earlier this year. The rapper got angry while she was filming him, took her phone and threw it on the street. According to the entertainment site, the woman says she is traumatized as a result and demands tmz Compensation.

In January, a video surfaced that appeared to show the photographer filming it from his car. The rapper went up to her and asked her if she didn’t want to do the same. “You are a celebrity,” the woman motivated her choice to continue filming. “If I say stop, you have to stop,” replied the rapper, after which he held his hand out the car window, took the phone and tossed the device away.

The woman claims Yeh gave her a “withering look” and said she was very surprised because she feared he had a weapon. So she would no longer be able to work as a paparazzo and hence her income dropped. In addition to compensation, the woman also wants the rapper to be banned from ‘touching, teasing or threatening’ photographers.

