Kanye West announces surprise show at Accor Arena on February 25

Kanye West is a confusing character. Their runs and outings are often occasions for more or less controlled slipping. But this time, it’s a surprise that will make his fans happy. This Saturday, the rap star, who now calls himself “Ye”, announced the dates of several concerts in Europe, one of which will take place on February 25 at the Accor Arena in Paris.

It’s actually on the eve of Fashion Week, in less than ten days, that the 46-year-old rapper will be performing in the Bercy venue. The singer announced this on Instagram. After stops in Milan and Bologna on February 22 and 24, the 46-year-old rapper will perform at the Accor Arena in Paris on Sunday, February 25. According to the venue’s website, tickets will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday.

His last album on stage

Titled “Vultures Listening Experience”, the tour will be an opportunity for Kanye West to perform his latest album Vultures 1, which was recorded as a duet with rapper Ty Dollar Sign and released on February 10. And whose release has been postponed several times.