Kanye West at the concert in Paris, the public chanted: “Macron resign”

It’s hard to talk about such a controversial star Kanye West, It was founded in 1977 in Atlanta. And the general public knows him for his career as a rapper, composer, producer, but also singer. Indeed, he does not hesitate to change musical registers according to his wishes. On the other hand, the star’s personal life and positions often cause scandals. after living together for years Kim Kardashianhe is now fully in love Bianca Sensory. His relationship with the beauty has already given rise to many controversies among internet users. But this February 25, 2024 in Paris, Artists are talked about for a completely different reason…we take stock!

Kanye West: Fans who are a little rebellious?

When the singer speaks in public, he doesn’t mince his words, His controversial statements on slavery and his support for Donald Trump make him a star with surprising values ​​in the rap world. In short, Kanye West has a strong character. And he has already experienced many mistakes in the media. As said, this February 25 at the Accor Arena, he did not say anything problematic. As he prepared to go on stage, It was his audience who spoke. Or rather, shouted, For a few minutes on X, Internet users have been getting excited by discovering images shot before her concert.

While the stage and audience remain Drowned in darkness, We can see some projectors moving around. But above all we hear, like a giant thunderclap in the audience. It seems like Kanye West fans also love candor, Several different voices called for the head of state to resign, according to a video shot at the site.

, Macron’s resignation!“, many viewers sing in unison as they wait for Kanye West.

why so angry?

Since 2017, The President of the Republic has gone through some turmoil, Many of which have damaged his image in the public mind. Like the yellow vest movement, the health crisis, or even pension reform. The government has been in power for several weeks Had to face dissatisfaction of farmers, But other factors also explain the dissatisfaction that exists among Kanye West fans. In fact, on the front page of the newspaper La Marseillaise on February 24, 2024, we could read A very shocking sentence, attributed to the head of state ,

“Smicards prefer VOD subscriptions to healthy food. », we can read on the first page of La Marseillaise.

Of course, these words incensed all kinds of activists and Internet users. for his part, The Elysee strongly denies these comments, But several representatives of the Movement for Defense of Family Operators (MODEF), a farming union, maintained that they had heard Emmanuel Macron speak during a meeting. Like Raymond Girardi, President of MODEF,