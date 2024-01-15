Kanye West gives Porsche to Bianca Sensori in sexy dress



Despite the criticism and controversy surrounding their relationship, Kanye West and Bianca Sensori have had a tumultuous history. Since their wedding in December 2022, the two lovebirds have not let go of each other and are often seen together, attracting the paparazzi. To prove his love for his wife, Ye gives her a wonderful gift: a luxury car.

Surrounded by negative comments on their short outfits, the comments of critics and journalists do not bother the couple Bianca Sensori and Kanye West. In recent days, photographers caught him in a car store trying Porsche 992 Carrera costs over $120,000, As is often the case, the young woman displays a daring clothing style with a partially transparent top without a bra and tight mini-shorts, a look that is less provocative than the one she wore during her last outing last week Yes, but still subject to criticism. ,

In daring attire as always, Bianca Sensori received a Porsche from Kanye West!

In images circulated by media The Mirror, Bianca Sensori and Ye arrive in front of a Porsche dealership in downtown Los Angeles, all smiles. The wife of an American rapper tests a vehicle under her husband’s watch. After inspecting several Porsche models, the couple purchased a Porsche 992 Carrera. The singer is seen on his knees with his partner, confirming the acquisition with a store saleswoman.

Recently, the couple is rarely seen in public without each other and is not at all affected by the scandals over Bianca Sensori’s often excessively revealing clothes. On the contrary, people close to the young woman are concerned: her father reportedly demanded that she return to Australia to seek an explanation for her behavior with her husband. Some rumors suggest that this is a marketing strategy by Ye to get people talking about them in the media and promote their album VULTURES 1, which is already successful. The second part should be released very soon, but no official release date has been confirmed yet.

