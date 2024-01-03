Kanye West: His wife Bianca Sensori appears completely naked on the street (Picture)

– Advertisement-

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Sensori appeared completely naked under a transparent raincoat on Monday evening as she accompanied her husband to the studio in the rain.

Since the formalization of their relationship, Kanye West has not hesitated to share erotic photos of Bianca on his social networks. After appearing several times in tight flesh-colored dresses, the 29-year-old Australian model decided to take a new step by choosing a transparent jumpsuit during a romantic trip to Los Angeles.

In a video posted by Kanye West, Bianca Sensori can be seen wearing a transparent jumpsuit, surrounded by her clone-like figures. It is a transparent rain poncho that protects them from moisture while visiting the music studio. Although the poncho managed to cover her breasts, Bianca was forced to skillfully place her hands on her private parts with every step.

These pictures spread like wildfire and there was a strong reaction on social networks. Some netizens on X made fun of Bianca by calling her “Kanye West’s pet”.

As a reminder, a source close to Bianca Sensori told the American press a few weeks ago that the young man was not allowed to speak publicly and it was Kanye West who had to choose her outfit.