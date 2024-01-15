Kanye West: His wife Bianca’s daring outfits are shocking! Girl’s father ready to fight with rapper

A journalist of Belarusian origin, Claire has worked at PurePeople since 2019. An unconditional fan of the Sex and the City series, she knows by heart most of the RnB sounds of the 90s and 2000s. Blue flower and eternal romantic, she is interested in everything, especially the love life of the stars.
Kanye West may have major problems with his father-in-law. Bianca Sensori’s father can no longer tolerate his daughter’s appearance and holds the rapper responsible for her wearing extremely short clothes. He announced his intention to settle scores with the rapper…
If Kanye West (46 years old) often walks around with large black woolen balaclavas and huge ponchos that hide his figure, hiding his face, this is not the case with his wife Bianca Sensori (29 years old), who often goes out in very light. Are visible in. The outfits reveal her entire anatomy (or almost). During Paris Fashion Week, the beautiful brunette appeared completely naked at the Fardi restaurant, wearing only a completely transparent dress in which her most intimate parts were visible. Infuriated and very angry after seeing his daughter completely exposed in the media, Bianca’s father wants to settle scores with Yeas revealed by daily Mail,
Bianca Sensori’s father would like to talk to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband who he holds responsible for this appearance. She fears that the rapper will take her daughter away from her family and turn her into “”.Obscene material.” Bianca’s father is worried that she will become “A naked trophy in bad taste“.his family, who said “Injured“, even she fears that she will soon be erased from Bianca’s life.
Leo (Bianca’s father) would like to ask Kanye West what he would do if in a few years his daughters North or Chicago were seen in public in such outfits in the arms of their husbands: “Leo wants to honestly sit Kanye down and explain to him that he is hurting his family by turning his beloved daughter into a vulgar looking marketable product. (…) No man should encourage that woman to go out in public and present herself that way. it’s not love. this is control“Indicates a source.
A very special father-in-law…
Will Kanye West have reason to tremble? In any case, his stepfather spent time in prison after being convicted of heroin possession in 1982 – a crime for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. In addition to heroin trafficking, Leo was also convicted of possession of arms and ammunition.
He is also the brother of Aris Sensori, a notorious gangland killer nicknamed “Melbourne’s Al Capone”, who was sentenced to death for the murder, but whose sentence was later commuted to life in prison. . He’s the father of North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Bhajan, 4, so he’ll have every interest in maintaining their safety…
