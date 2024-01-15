Kanye West: His wife Bianca’s daring outfits are shocking! Girl’s father ready to fight with rapper

If Kanye West (46 years old) often walks around with large black woolen balaclavas and huge ponchos that hide his figure, hiding his face, this is not the case with his wife Bianca Sensori (29 years old), who often goes out in very light. Are visible in. The outfits reveal her entire anatomy (or almost). During Paris Fashion Week, the beautiful brunette appeared completely naked at the Fardi restaurant, wearing only a completely transparent dress in which her most intimate parts were visible. Infuriated and very angry after seeing his daughter completely exposed in the media, Bianca’s father wants to settle scores with Yeas revealed by daily Mail,

Bianca Sensori’s father would like to talk to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband who he holds responsible for this appearance. She fears that the rapper will take her daughter away from her family and turn her into “”.Obscene material.” Bianca’s father is worried that she will become “A naked trophy in bad taste“.his family, who said “Injured“, even she fears that she will soon be erased from Bianca’s life.

Leo (Bianca’s father) would like to ask Kanye West what he would do if in a few years his daughters North or Chicago were seen in public in such outfits in the arms of their husbands: “Leo wants to honestly sit Kanye down and explain to him that he is hurting his family by turning his beloved daughter into a vulgar looking marketable product. (…) No man should encourage that woman to go out in public and present herself that way. it’s not love. this is control“Indicates a source.