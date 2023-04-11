Kanye West is sued by former employee of his controversial school

Kanye West continues to face problems with his school”donda academy“, accused of being a ‘sect’ and not a school. Now a former teacher, identified as Cecilia Haileyis suing the singer, alleging that the institution is not providing the education that students need and deserve.

Cecilia Hailey has spoken out against Ye’s private school, saying students are not getting the proper education and are failing.

The woman and her daughter Chekarey Byers claim to have witnessed violations of various health and safety rules, and further assert in court documents that they were discriminated against on the basis of their race.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband runs the Christian school that has been accused, among other things, of locking the children in place and feeding them only sushi.

Hailey has warned parents that their children are “far behind schedule” and “facing long-term issues”.

“They need to be aware that their children are behind schedule and they need to consider that it will be very difficult for them to transfer their children from that school,” he warned. “Kids are being flunked out by the academy.”, she reveals.

“They are absolutely not getting what they need. Children are being held back because of all the constant changes happening at school.”, she justified.

The former employee also explained that there are no official documents for the children because Donda Academy is not an accredited school.

She said that children are tested when they leave and go to another school.

“If they get to third grade or fourth grade level and they’re in sixth grade, they’ll go to third grade,” Cecilia told TMZ. “But it won’t be the child’s fault that she’s late, it’s Donda’s fault that she’s late.”, she lamented her.

Cecilia and Chekarey said that during the time they worked at the school, it was locked outside and the students had to stay indoors all day. Furthermore, there is no school nurse in charge of any situation that arises, and that the medicines were stored anyway.

In the document, the woman also indicates that there are not enough tables or chairs for the students to sit on, which means that they must sit on the floor to have lunch, and do other activities.

Students were also allegedly banned from going up to the second floor of the school because West “was afraid of stairs”.

Hailey and Byers, the only two black teachers at the school, claim they complained to the principal of Donda Academy in early 2023 that the school had “illegal educational practices”. However, the director called the two “aggressive” and that they “facilitate the stereotype of African-American women as being confrontational simply for doing their jobs,” according to the lawsuit.

Both were fired on March 3, 2023 and were given no reason for termination, according to court documents.

PROBLEMS IN BUSINESS

With Adidas’ decision to cancel its agreement with Kanye West, after the rapper’s controversial statements about the Jews, the brand is suffering billionaire losses and losses with Yeezy products, from its partnership with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Adidas severed ties with Ye in October over his anti-Semitic remarks and is now dealing with the consequences.

According to “The New York Post”, the new chief executive of the brand, Bjorn Gulden, is considering selling Yeezy products, which are still in its warehouses and which have a retail value of US$ 1.3 billion (R $6.7 billion) and donate the proceeds to charity while trying to recoup the losses they incurred from their breakup with the singer.

Gulden told a news conference that he had ruled out other options, such as burning the products or donating them to countries like Turkey and Syria or renaming them.

“There are a lot of people interested, from different communities around the world… I’ve only been involved in this for seven weeks and I don’t feel qualified to make a decision based on the facts I have.”

“The stock is there (…) We shouldn’t make a decision just to please someone else. We must make a decision when the consequences of that decision are the most positive we can make.”, he warned, adding that the company is not negotiating with anyone to sell the products.

