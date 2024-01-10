Kanye West sued for allegedly punching fan in 2022

Kanye West has had a meeting with the law.

The rapper is the subject of a complaint from a fan who claims he hit her in 2022 after asking for an autograph.

According to obtained documents, Justin Poplawski and his wife Tiffany Marshall filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Court for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and recklessness. the blast, The incident reportedly occurred on January 13, 2022, in Downtown Los Angeles, when Justin Poplawski, who describes himself as a “respected autograph dealer,” asked the star to surrender.

The complainant says that after contacting the interpreter shining light, he must have shouted: “Get out of here before I kill you badly. I’m going to make an embarrassing example of you!”

The autograph hunter said Kanye West also mentioned his “s*** divorce” from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Justin Poplawski also claims that the musician hit him multiple times, leaving him “seriously injured.” According to the documents, the complainant said he was “lawfully on the public roadway” during the alleged incident.

Tiffany Marshall is suing the 46-year-old rapper for “loss of consciousness.”

Shortly after the incident, a video was released on social media showing Justin Poplawski lying on the ground and Kanye West yelling. Police investigated the incident, but no charges were filed against the rapper. gold miner, “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office has decided not to file charges due to the lack of a reasonable likelihood of a conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said at the time. Angeles.

That obviously hasn’t stopped Justin Poplawski and his wife Tiffany Marshall from trying to make their case heard in the courts.