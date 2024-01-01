Kanye West will release the first part of his new album “Vultures” in February

This new music project, his first since 2021, will be divided into three parts, with releases planned between February and April.

Kanye West’s new album – his first since his anti-Semitic comments – will be released next month, he announced on Tuesday, January 23. The title of this music project is Cultureand produced in collaboration with singer and producer Ty Dolla $ign, is composed of three parts, the first of which will go on sale on February 9.

The second is expected to take place on March 8 and the third on April 5. Since Kanye West has a habit of changing his albums until the last minute, these release dates are subject to change. The announcement is accompanied by a video featuring a new version of the song CultureWhich he unveiled in November.

Culture Originally scheduled to be released on January 12. first version of the song Culture Talked about the controversy arising from his anti-Semitic comments. “How can I be anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch,” he said, before referencing the Columbine shootings in 1999. The rapper has since apologized.

The album’s release was also briefly put on hold due to the dispute with Nicki Minaj. Rapper refused to accept his song new bodyRecorded in 2018, is present on Kanye West’s new album.

first album after 2021

Kanye West increased his anti-Semitic remarks on television and social networks in 2022. In December, he went so far as to defend Adolf Hitler on the show Infowars By American conspiracy presenter Alex Jones. After that, many brands that collaborated with him like Gap, Adidas and Baleniaga dropped him.

Culture This is their first album after the release of Donda In 2021. An album that brings together Kanye West and Dr. Dre It was also leaked in late September 2023 on social networks. The title of this album is jesus is king 2is the sequel to A gospel record by Kanye West Won a Grammy Award.