Kanye West’s new marriage will be the subject of the new season of reality

the new marriage of Kanye West will be mentioned in the new season of “The Kardashians”. The rapper surprised even his family when the press found out that he had married his Yeezy employee, Bianca Censoria few months after her divorce from kim kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner family still does not understand Ye’s new relationship, and a source said that Kim is still ‘on the back foot’, but does not get involved in his decisions, while acknowledging that the singer is more relaxed.

Over the weekend Kanye and Bianca were seen with North West at church. It is the third time that the former couple’s eldest daughter has left with her father and his new wife.

North was spotted attending a religious service in Los Angeles on Saturday (18).

Kanye also shares Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with Kardashian, 42, whom he married in 2014 and split in 2021.

Bianca Censorithe new wife of Kanye West, is now responsible for all of the rapper’s “daily logistics” since they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last month. According to a source from the English newspaper “The Sun” it is now the 28-year-old Australian architect who supposedly controls her business.

According to sources, Censori is helping the singer manage his business and return to the list of billionaires.

The insider commented: “Bianca runs the show. She’s been with Ye for about three years (working with him) and things got serious really fast in mid-November. Bianca takes care of Yeezy’s daily logistics, from managing Yeezy clothing to building the new Yeezy/Donda Academy headquarters,” she confirmed.

“She takes all his calls and all business matters go through her. Seems to be working fine so far.”

The source added that the rapper is happy with his choices and is very happy with Bianca.

“Ye talked about having a wife again for months, living a Christian life and cleaning up her mistakes,” he explained.

The wife’s family Kanye West, Bianca Censoriresponded to the Australian newspaper “Herald Sun” that everyone is happy with the news of her marriage to the rapper, ex-husband of kim kardashian. Bianca’s sister, Angelina Censori, said they are very excited about the news.

“It’s very exciting news for my sister and family, but we’ve chosen to have some privacy for now,” Angelina said.

According to the publication, Bianca’s cousin, Alyssia Censori, assured that she spoke with Bianca and stated that “the two are super happy” for the wedding.

According to the newspaper, the 27-year-old architect divides her time between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, and is a discreet and ‘normal’ woman.

The TMZ website broke the news that Kanye – who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, after seven years of marriage – had recently exchanged vows with Bianca, but stated that they have not yet entered the papers in the notary.

The couple were first photographed together at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills earlier this week, wearing wedding bands.

After the news that Kanye West secretly married Australian architect Bianca Censoriwho has been working for him since November 2020 at Yezzy as director of architecture, several magazines began to seek out Kim Kardashian to know her opinion on the novelty of the moment, but so far Kanye’s ex has not wanted to make any comments about it.

A source from Star magazine assured that Kim is more surprised than her own followers. And she meets Bianca, who is about 27 years old.

The businesswoman used her Instagram Stories to post cryptic messages, where in one of them she commented that she is in her ‘quiet girl’ era.

“I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just so much to do,” she stated.

The post came right before the news broke on Friday morning (January 13) that Kanye married his Yeezy head of architecture, Bianca Censori, in a private ceremony.

Kim later posted another unexplained quote that read, “Remember, the black sheep often turns into the goat. Keep doing it.”

The news of Kanye’s marriage comes two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce.

West and Censori were spotted wearing wedding bands after the alleged private ceremony, but apparently still haven’t registered the union.

Prior to working with West, Censori studied at the University of Melbourne until graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture in 2017. She later returned to school to pursue her Master of Architecture from 2019 to 2020.

Censori is also an entrepreneur and founded Nylons, a jewelry store. She was first seen with Kanye walking hand in hand into the Waldorf Astoria hostel. Now Bianca wears her hair very short and dyed platinum blonde.

In December Kanye West released a song referencing Bianca. He called the song “Censori Overload”, but the theme was also named “Someday We’ll All Be Free”, and is apparently a reference to his new ‘wife’. Although the theme does not include lines that make reference to Bianca Censori, there are some lines that make reference to marriage: “Waking up to messages of ‘I can’t do this anymore’ / And the Bible says I can’t have sex until marriage”, sings Kanye at the beginning of the song, according to the website Genius.

