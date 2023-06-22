Kardashian, Andrew Tate and Bill Cosby

What can you expect from Telefacts Summer 2023? From Tuesday, May 30, 2023, you can watch interesting reports every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:35 pm on VTM till the end of summer vacations. In time to come, we’ll learn more about The Kardashians, Andrew Tate and Bill Cosby, but also about the green superyacht.

Telefacts Summer 2023

Telefacts Summer 2023 viewers can expect a good mix of impactful stories from abroad, reports such as Andrew Tait visits: Controversial influencer and dangerous abuser, Sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby (Then I think: we need to talk about Cosby), Murder to Order (I think of The Hunt for the Mocro Mafia), The Most Fabulous Vacation Destination in the World and Rosewood São Paulo, from the maternity hospital To luxury hotel. But also think about the green superyacht. Birgit van Mol begins with Diptych: The Kardashians, The Search for Fame and Fortune on Tuesday 30 May and Thursday 1 June 2023.

Below you can read more about the Telefacts Summer 2023 report.

birgit van mol

Birgit Van Mol: “We also want to provide quality documentaries with telefacts in the summer. I can venture to say that this year’s topics are even more diverse than in previous years. For example, Andrew Tate*, There’s a documentary about an alleged human trafficker and rapist, we zoom in on the trial against Bill Cosby*, we start with a diptych about The Kardashians* and we start with a documentary about a dark web site where you can make money. Get paid to kill someone. And of course there are some more exclusive summer reports too, like repos about tourism, pure luxury hotels, the most extravagant yachts and the people who made a big difference. sell their homes to travel the world with Camper – their new home on wheels.

Birgit van Mol created the online video series The Holiday Home.

view telefacts

All Telefacts Summer broadcasts can also be viewed live and later on VTM Go. How you can do this from the Netherlands, you can read here: Flemish TV: VRT Max, GoPlay, VTM Go, Watch Streamz in the Netherlands. First we watch the Kardashians. Next week it is Andrew Tate’s turn. Read more about the Andrew Tate documentary here. In the sequel we meet Zak Holman in Nocturnal Thrill Hunters. And in the third week of Telefacts Summer 2023, it’s time for the Bill Cosby sex case.

green superyachts

The new superyachts run electrically: not a drop of fuel, not the smell of diesel and therefore not polluting our oceans. Electro-yachts cut through the waves on solar power. Completely ecological and a completely new experience for the guests. Sustainability is the new magic word in the yachting industry. That’s why millennials find sharing a boat more chic than buying one. You can be the proud owner of a superyacht for a fraction of the price.

bill cosby telefacts summer

On Tuesday 13th and Thursday 25th June you can see the documentary about Bill Cosby in Telefacts Zomer. American actor and comedian Bill Cosby* was very popular until he was accused of sexual assault and rape several times. The sexual assault case against Bill Cosby was followed closely around the world. Read more about: Sex Case Bill Cosby in Telefacts Summer; Two part report.

nocturnal adventure hunter

Journalist Zak Holman works 9 to 5 at night, not during the day. He creates sensational photographs of fires, car accidents and shootings, which are widely spread in the American media. Result of commercialization of media. The more spectacular the pictures, the more viewers and the more income. (As shown in the June 8, 2023 episode).

Andrew Tate Telefacts Summer

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 You can watch the documentary about Andrew Tate at Telefacts Summer. If you click on the link, you’ll learn more about this episode, which can of course be re-watched via VTM Go. VTM describes the episode as follows: “Internet phenomenon Andrew Tate is reviled by women but adored by many young men. The controversial influencer shares derogatory, anti-feminist statements on social media in particular. Journalist Matt Shea talks to women who say they were raped by Tate and even gets Andrew Tate in front of his lens.

The Kardashians: The Pursuit of Fame and Fortune

The Kardashians are world famous: Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, and their mother Kris Jenner. Everyone knows him. So the ladies have done everything they can to create their own Hollywood fairy tale. Kim wanted to be famous at all costs and specially hired Shiraz Hasan, a media strategist. With him and all his companions, he watched each step carefully.

keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian* started out in the shadow of another celebrity, Paris Hilton, but has gone on to become one of the most followed women on Instagram herself. He turned a leaked sex tape into an opportunity. This helped the family get their own reality series: Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Rumors are still rife that Kim herself leaked the video in order to grab headlines. She was married twice and advertised everything that you can advertise: from credit cards and makeup to supermarkets and sneakers. By Kim Kardashian’s own admission, the star owes a lot to her mother, Kris Jenner*. She will be the mastermind behind her daughter as a brand.

Telefacts Summer: The Kardashians

Telefacts Summer takes you two episodes into the Kardashian story. Close friends reveal how an entire family became famous and wealthy in such a short time and what it took them to write their own Hollywood story. Reports about The Kardashians can be found in Telefacts Zomer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

